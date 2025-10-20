Deere & Company $DE Position Increased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $571,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,946,000 after acquiring an additional 410,636 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,442,000 after acquiring an additional 361,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,258,000 after acquiring an additional 286,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,806 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $535.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.35.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $458.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $387.03 and a 12 month high of $533.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.89. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

