Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL Shares Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 493.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,347 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,925,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanover Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000.

Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF stock opened at $75.53 on Monday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $75.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

