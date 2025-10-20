Unison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,123 Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 368.6% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

VBIL opened at $75.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

