Evermay Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.6% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 85,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CVX opened at $153.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

