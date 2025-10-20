CMG Global Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company $DE

CMG Global Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DE stock opened at $458.63 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $473.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.