Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

