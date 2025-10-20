Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF $JOET

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 123,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 67,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JOET opened at $41.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $43.31.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Profile

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.