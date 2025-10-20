First Horizon Corporation $FHN Stock Position Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 13.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 713.3% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 132,481 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $7,506,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,072.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $20.28 on Monday. First Horizon Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.08%.The company had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $23.00 target price on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First Horizon from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FHN

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.