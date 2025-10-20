TD Asset Management Inc Has $8.98 Million Position in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $IMCR

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Immunocore by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Immunocore by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 460,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Immunocore by 4.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 805,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after buying an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore Price Performance

Immunocore stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.90 and a beta of 0.79. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Immunocore

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.96 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunocore news, insider David M. Berman sold 22,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $803,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMCR. Guggenheim began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered Immunocore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunocore

About Immunocore

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.