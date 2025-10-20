Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $23,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,961,000 after purchasing an additional 484,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,872,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $185.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.46. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

