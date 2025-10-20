KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 4,300 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $8,112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 366,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.72.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.31). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 23.37%.The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.80 to $13.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

