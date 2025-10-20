VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 95.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 514,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,036,005 shares during the period. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF comprises 5.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,080,000 after acquiring an additional 294,026 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,779,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after buying an additional 705,037 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,829,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,745,000 after buying an additional 176,223 shares during the period. Ramiah Investment Group acquired a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,616,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,609,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,051,000 after buying an additional 420,374 shares during the period.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

