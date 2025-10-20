Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,903 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,099,000 after acquiring an additional 117,796 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,125,000 after acquiring an additional 264,664 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.1% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 541,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,399,000 after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 465,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $192.47 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $151.95 and a 1 year high of $359.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.15.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

