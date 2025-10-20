Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,035.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

ESGD opened at $93.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $95.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

