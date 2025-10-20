Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,216 Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $256,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 7.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $27,398,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Barclays upped their price objective on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research cut Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $55.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%.The firm had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.35%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

