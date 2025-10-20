Financial Perspectives Inc Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $23.84 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

