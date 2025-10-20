Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 56 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 783.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $328.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.44.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $331.33 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

