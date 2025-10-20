Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,216,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,252,000 after buying an additional 5,917,078 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,174,000 after buying an additional 4,853,498 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,524,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,746,000 after buying an additional 4,729,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,064,000 after buying an additional 2,780,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,700,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,440,000 after buying an additional 2,057,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $82.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

