Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Shares Sold by Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,086.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,740,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,133,000 after acquiring an additional 260,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 199,384 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,743,000. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,659.0% in the first quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 153,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 144,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.