Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ is Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises 4.4% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $20,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,265,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,137,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after buying an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after buying an additional 167,440 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 456,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,085,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $89.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $90.92.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

