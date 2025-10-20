Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Altus Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $84.47 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

