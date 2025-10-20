Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Takes Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,000. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 201,220 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,362,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,003,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 705,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,330,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $89.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.27.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

