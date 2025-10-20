Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH Shares Sold by Elevation Capital Advisory LLC

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $268,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $126.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $100.87 and a one year high of $133.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.35 and its 200-day moving average is $124.76.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

