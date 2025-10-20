Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 24,034 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $34,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.