Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,795 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 77,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,382.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $32.03 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

