Financial Perspectives Inc Purchases 394 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $197.17 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $201.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

