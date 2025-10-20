Balboa Wealth Partners Buys 1,451 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 198.0% in the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 295,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,034 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

