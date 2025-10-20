WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,849 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $121.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.87. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

