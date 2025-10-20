Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,586 shares in the last quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,900,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,791,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 322,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,143,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $103.11 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

