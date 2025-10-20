iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Holdings Lifted by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 30.3%

Shares of EFV stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.