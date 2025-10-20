Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF $AOA

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $88.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core 80/20 Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $88.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

