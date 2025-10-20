Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND is WBH Advisory Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,163 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $26,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

