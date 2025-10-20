Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,360,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,139,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,655.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,271,000 after purchasing an additional 331,180 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after buying an additional 329,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,773.5% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,309,000 after buying an additional 283,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.10.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,937,881. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $539.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $610.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

