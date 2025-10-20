Strategic Investment Management LLC Has $354,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC

Strategic Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,590 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF accounts for 0.2% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,000,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,384,000 after buying an additional 433,786 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $70.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.