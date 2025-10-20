Alaska Wealth Advisors Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Alaska Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Alaska Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $166,945,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 362.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,954,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,949 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,186,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,936 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $23,498,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,056,000.

Shares of SPHY stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

