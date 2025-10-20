ODonnell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April $KAPR

ODonnell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 1.7% of ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ODonnell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $192.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

