Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Sells 910 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,623,000 after buying an additional 3,519,370 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $674,566,000 after buying an additional 2,861,988 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 275.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,933,000 after buying an additional 1,914,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,624,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,770,336,000 after buying an additional 1,680,477 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $65.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

