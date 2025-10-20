Financial Symmetry Inc Buys 1,317 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV

Financial Symmetry Inc lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,911,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,607,000 after buying an additional 377,381 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,214,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,221,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,298,000 after buying an additional 210,566 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1,593.9% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 139,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 131,686 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000.

Shares of AVUV stock opened at $97.06 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.10.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

