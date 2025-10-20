Swan Global Investments LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Swan Global Investments LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $128.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

