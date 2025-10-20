Financial Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,068 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% during the second quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $110.86 and a one year high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.