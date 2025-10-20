IFP Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 2,368 Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF $TPLC

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 5,804.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 197,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 66,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 46,594 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,501,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 206,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 253,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $318.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Cuts Dividend

About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

