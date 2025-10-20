Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 50,380 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,380 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $58.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.81. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $67.47.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.