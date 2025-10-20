Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Up 303.0% in September

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 81,000 shares, an increase of 303.0% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Innovent Biologics Stock Performance

IVBXF opened at $11.14 on Monday. Innovent Biologics has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $15.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Innovent Biologics Company Profile

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

