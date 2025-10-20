Harbour Investments Inc. Has $557,000 Holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $940,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,018.45. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

