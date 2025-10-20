AIGH Capital Management LLC Sells 244,078 Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. $THTX

AIGH Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,082,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,078 shares during the quarter. Theratechnologies makes up approximately 2.2% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.53% of Theratechnologies worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 96,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 1,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $3.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $157.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.51. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jones Trading cut Theratechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

