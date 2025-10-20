VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Short Interest Update

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VanEck China Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CBON opened at $22.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a PE ratio of -172.31 and a beta of 0.12. VanEck China Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $22.53.

About VanEck China Bond ETF

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

