First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Short Interest Up 314.5% in September

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 134,300 shares, a growth of 314.5% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $19.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.09. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 424,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Finally, Milestones Private Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

