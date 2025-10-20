Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,732 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.36 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

