Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 668 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF $HTAB

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.14% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTAB. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 743,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 188,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,130,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after buying an additional 155,248 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after buying an additional 94,582 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 75,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,901,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after buying an additional 67,487 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

