FLC Capital Advisors Takes $365,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,901,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 408,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after buying an additional 197,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,686,000 after buying an additional 150,204 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,108,000 after buying an additional 114,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 73.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 252,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,548,000 after acquiring an additional 107,009 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $279.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $296.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.50 and its 200-day moving average is $248.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.